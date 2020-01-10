'I can only laugh at them': Faiz's daughter dismisses row in India over poem 'Hum Dekhenge'

A poem by one of Urdu's most respected poets, Faiz Ahmed Faiz has become the centre of a row in India, to the extent that it has been ordered to be evaluated by a prestigious centre of higher learning.





Recently, during the myriad protest rallies held across India against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, a group of protesters at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur sang the poem during on December 17.





A faculty member subsequently filed complaints claiming the poem was “anti-Hindu” and that Faiz talked about toppling idols in it.





It is widely believed amongst connoisseurs of Urdu poetry that Faiz targeted political and military idols of Pakistan at the time of penning the poem, which has become emblematic of standing up against oppression in the Subcontinent.





Faiz's already famous 'Hum Dekhenge,' was taken from elite 'mushairas' (poetry recitation events) to households, not only Pakistan but also India by renowned Pakistani singer Iqbal Bano.





Click on the player in the picture above to listen to this interview in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





















