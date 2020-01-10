SBS Punjabi

'I can only laugh at them': Faiz's daughter dismisses row in India over poem 'Hum Dekhenge'

SBS Punjabi

mh

Moneeza Hashmi with Masood Mallhi of SBS Punjabi in Lahore. Source: Masood Mallhi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2020 at 10:03pm, updated 13 January 2020 at 11:46am
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

Celebrated Pakistani Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's daughter shines light on the true context of her father's famous poem, 'Hum Dekhenge', which has become the centre of a communal row on India.

Published 10 January 2020 at 10:03pm, updated 13 January 2020 at 11:46am
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
A poem by one of Urdu's most respected poets, Faiz Ahmed Faiz has become the centre of a row in India, to the extent that it has been ordered to be evaluated by a prestigious centre of higher learning.

Recently, during the myriad protest rallies held across India against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, a group of protesters at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur sang the poem during on December 17.  

A faculty member subsequently filed complaints claiming the poem was “anti-Hindu” and that Faiz talked about toppling idols in it.

It is widely believed amongst connoisseurs of Urdu poetry that Faiz targeted political and military idols of Pakistan at the time of penning the poem, which has become emblematic of standing up against oppression in the Subcontinent.

Faiz's already famous 'Hum Dekhenge,' was taken from elite 'mushairas' (poetry recitation events) to households, not only Pakistan but also India by renowned Pakistani singer Iqbal Bano. 

Click on the player in the picture above to listen to this interview in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


 

Also Read

Media in India & Pakistan reduced to govt mouthpiece: Imtiaz Alam, senior Pakistani journalist

Emotional homecoming for 82-year-old Indian as he visits ancestral village in Pakistan

Meet Pakistani Punjabi poet: Falak Sher Naveed



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?