I owe a lot to Australia, says Pammi Aunty aka Ssumier Pasricha

Speaking to SBS Punjabi from Mumbai, Ssumier Pasricha aka Pammi Aunty said "I owe something to Australia for my success. I went there as a boy in 1999 and it made me a man".





"Like all other students who go to Australia to study, I worked hard, studied hard, worked at a restaurant to supplement my income. But its my savings from Australia that sustained me during my struggle years in Mumbai," says Ssumier.





Actor Ssumier Pasricha aka Pammi Aunty Source: SSumier S Pasricha





Talking in his unique and inimitable style, Ssumier says that Pammi Aunty's global fame has taken him by complete surprise. It started as a small experiment on Snapchat, and has evolved into a distinct brand.





He is especially proud that Pammi Aunty has now become a reflection of the society, who highlights social prejudices an aberrations of modern day India.







Ssumier also mentioned that his nick name from birth is Charlie - due to his father's wish that he bring happiness and joy to all, just like Charlie Chaplin did. Pammi Aunty has surely made that wish come true!





Actor Ssumier Pasricha aka Pammi Aunty Source: SSumier S Pasricha





Hear this candid and laughter filled interview with Ssumier Pasricha aka Pammi Aunty, in which he shares some of his recent comedy sketches as well.





Actor Ssumier Pasricha in his Pammi Aunty avatar Source: SSumier S Pasricha





Note: During May - June 2017, Pammi Aunty will make special and exclusive appearances on SBS Punjabi Facebook page, with her stinging humour and witticisms. The first exclusive presentation for SBS Punjabi is a movie review of Bahubali 2:









