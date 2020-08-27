Identity theft on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic, warns ACCC

The ACCC estimates Australians have lost $91 million to scams in 2020. $22 million worth has been scammed specifically to identity theft. One victim in particular lost $62,000 from an account in her name. Another victim lost $181,000 via a dating website.





Private investigator Julia Robson says she has seen a surge in clients ripped off through romance scams.





"So the benefit with COVID is there is no reason to meet in person. That is the biggest draw card for them because it allows them to go through that grooming process. During that grooming process then the request for money can come out, then the promises of starting a new life. All of that combined genuinely means at some point you are going to be deprived of your money."





Fraudsters are trying to get everything including superannuation details, bank account numbers, drivers licences and Medicare card numbers - in order to get 100 points of identification. Those points are enough to take out a credit card in another name or open a bank account.





If you think you've been targeted, you can report it to ScamWatch.





