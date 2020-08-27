SBS Punjabi

Identity theft on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic, warns ACCC

Mans hands photographing credit card using smartphone

Source: Cultura RF

Published 27 August 2020 at 10:59am
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Consumer watchdog the ACCC is warning that the pandemic has left Australians more vulnerable to scam and fraud activity. Thousands of Australians have had their personal details stolen this year, with fraudsters targeting COVID-19 financial relief payments and superannuation funds.

The ACCC estimates Australians have lost $91 million to scams in 2020. $22 million worth has been scammed specifically to identity theft. One victim in particular lost $62,000 from an account in her name. Another victim lost $181,000 via a dating website.

Private investigator Julia Robson says she has seen a surge in clients ripped off through romance scams.

"So the benefit with COVID is there is no reason to meet in person. That is the biggest draw card for them because it allows them to go through that grooming process. During that grooming process then the request for money can come out, then the promises of starting a new life. All of that combined genuinely means at some point you are going to be deprived of your money."

Fraudsters are trying to get everything including superannuation details, bank account numbers, drivers licences and Medicare card numbers - in order to get 100 points of identification. Those points are enough to take out a credit card in another name or open a bank account.

If you think you've been targeted, you can report it to ScamWatch. 

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

