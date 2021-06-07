SBS Punjabi

India aims to import more COVID-19 vaccines to cover entire population

British PM Boris Johnson Visits Vaccination Centre In London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives his second dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine Source: Getty Images Europe

Published 7 June 2021 at 10:29am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

India's government says it's negotiating with the United States to import COVID-19 vaccines to help support its own efforts to vaccinate its vast population of 1.3 billion. The United States has announced it will donate 19 million surplus doses to the vaccine sharing program COVAX which is designed to get vaccines to low and middle income countries.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi says there's a need to boost supplies with U-S imports. 

"Government of India has been making all efforts to augment availability of vaccines in India, whether through enhanced production in the country or through supply from abroad. We remain engaged with U.S. vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson as part of this effort. We are separately also engaged with the US administration to ensure that necessary components and raw materials for vaccine manufacturing and production in India are readily available and that the supply chains remain open."

Britain has decided to remove Portugal from its quarantine-free travel list. Transport Minister Grant Shapps says it's in recognition of rising case numbers in Portugal and a desire not jeopardise a further easing of restrictions later this month.

The Egyptian government has completed the vaccination of all tourism workers in the Red Sea and South Sinai area. Egypt's economy is heavily reliant on tourism which accounts for some 12 per cent of gross domestic product. The Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Khaled el-Enany, says the industry is recovering.  

"Since the beginning of 2021 the industry is recovering in Egypt, we started the year, January with 300,000 tourists per month, we ended last April with 525,000 tourists per month, this represents around 50 per cent of our numbers before the pandemic."

 

 

