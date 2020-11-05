SBS Punjabi

India Diary: After Punjab, Chhattisgarh, now Rajasthan assembly passes farm bills to negate Modi's laws

SBS Punjabi

What has sparked the massive farmers protest in India amidst the coronavirus pandemic?

ਭਾਰਤ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਵਿਵਾਦਿਤ ਖੇਤੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨਾਂ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਕਿਸਾਨ Source: Getty Images

Published 5 November 2020 at 9:27pm, updated 5 November 2020 at 9:36pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

In this week's newswrap from India, we bring you details about state assemblies are now passing their own farming bills to counter the Centre's three farm laws that have incurred widespread protests from across India's farming community. In addition, tune in for updates on the Bihar elections and more.

Following the footsteps of Punjab, Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha has also sought to counter the Centre’s three new farm laws that were promulgated last month.

The Rajasthan Assembly on November 2 passed three bills through the amendments that can make Central Acts ineffective in certain aspects.

It is reported in the India media that Congress president Sonia Gandhi had urged all states ruled by the party to 'explore the possibility of passing bills that can bypass the Centre's contentious farm laws'.

In Bihar's heated elections, 53.51 per cent voter turnout was recorded on November 3.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges the people of Bihar to vote for good governance and self-reliance amongst other goals. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav also took to Twitter to exhort people to vote in his favour.

For this and more, listen to the podcast by clicking on the audio link in the picture above.

