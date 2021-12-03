SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP, resigns as Delhi gurdwara body chief

SBS Punjabi

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa welcomed into the BJP.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa welcomed into the BJP. Source: Twitter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 December 2021 at 12:45pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a move perceived by several farm leaders as BJP’s attempt to reach out to Sikh voters ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. All this and more in our weekly news segment from India.

Published 3 December 2021 at 12:45pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS
Before joining the BJP, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the former Rajouri Garden MLA from New Delhi, also announced his resignation from Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

Mr Sirsa, who is also considered to be close to the ‘Badal’ family in Punjab, shared his resignation on Twitter, saying, “With gratitude to all office bearers, members, staff & people who worked with me; I am resigning from Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee as president. I will not contest the upcoming DSGMC internal elections. My commitment to serve my community, humanity & nation remains the same!”

Advertisement
Mr Sirsa met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda in Delhi and officially joined BJP in the presence of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Click on the player above to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi. 

Listen to
SBS Punjabi
Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on
Facebook
and
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack