India Diary as presented on Jan 28, 2016

French President Hollande was the guest of honour at this year's Republic Day parade in India

French President Hollande was the guest of honour at this year's Republic Day parade in India Source: AAP

Published 28 January 2016 at 5:06pm
By Paramjit Sona
President Pranab Mukherjees address to the nation on the occasion of Indias Republic Day, emergency proclaimed in Arunachal Pradesh and recipients of this years Padma awards, were some of the stories covered by our correspondent Paramjit Sona in this weeks India Diary. Here is the podcast

