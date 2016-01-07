SBS Punjabi

India Diary, as presented on January 7, 2016

SBS Punjabi

Indian soldiers keeping a vigil at IAF base in Pathankot this Wednesday, after the militant attack

Indian soldiers keeping a vigil at IAF base in Pathankot this Wednesday, after the militant attack Source: PTI

Published 8 January 2016 at 1:31pm, updated 8 January 2016 at 1:52pm
By Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS

Hear our continuing coverage of the Pathankot attack in this report - Pakistan PM's telephone chat with his Indian counterpart, and admission on part of Indian authorities (including Punjab Police) about the lapses that led to such a major militant attack.

Also, you'll hear about Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's depostion in court regarding the DDCA matter and discussion about the morphing nature of Aam Aadmi Party, which is attracting leaders from many other parties in Punjab....

