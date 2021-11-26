SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Cabinet approves bill to repeal three farm laws

FARM BILL REPEAL

Indian farmers distribute sweets as they celebrate at the Delhi Uttar Pradesh Boarder, India. Source: EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Published 26 November 2021 at 12:15pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
The Union Cabinet on 24 November approved a bill to repeal the three farm laws, which triggered protests at New Delhi's borders by thousands of farmers. All this and more in our weekly news segment from India.

The bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha for passage in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament beginning 29 November.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said the Cabinet led by the PM has completed the formalities required to repeal the three agricultural laws.

"Taking back these three laws- Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 - will be our priority during the upcoming session of Parliament," Mr Thakur said.

The repeal of these three laws has been one of the primary demands of the farmers agitating for nearly a year now.

