India Diary: Cabinet approves bill to repeal three farm laws

The bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha for passage in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament beginning 29 November.





Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said the Cabinet led by the PM has completed the formalities required to repeal the three agricultural laws.





"Taking back these three laws- Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 - will be our priority during the upcoming session of Parliament," Mr Thakur said.





The repeal of these three laws has been one of the primary demands of the farmers agitating for nearly a year now.





