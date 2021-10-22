SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Captain Amarinder Singh to launch new party, says open to 'seat-sharing pact' with BJP

Captain Amrinder Singh

Published 22 October 2021 at 4:08pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
The former chief minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, has put all the speculations to rest after declaring that he will soon launch his new political party for the upcoming state assembly elections. All this and more in our weekly news segment from India.

Mr Singh has once again caused a political furore after announcing that he would soon launch his political party.

He stated that he is also open to forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2022 state elections if the Modi government rolls back the three farm laws.


In a tweet, captain's political advisor Raveen Thukral quoted the former CM as saying: "The battle for Punjab's future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who've been fighting for their survival for over a year."

The former chief minister also said that he would consider a "seat arrangement" with BJP if the ongoing farmers' protest is resolved in their favour.

Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Paramjit Singh Sona. 

