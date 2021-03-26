India Diary: COVID-19 surge in Punjab and Maharashtra of grave concern, says government

While addressing a joint press conference in New Delhi on March 24, the Secretary of the Union Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan, spoke about India's two states, which are of serious concern in the wake of the escalating COVID-19 situation - Punjab and Maharashtra.





Apart from these two states, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have also reported a concentration of cases, the official said.





Mr Bhushan added that a meeting has been called with these states on Saturday to review the situation.





Advertisement

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



