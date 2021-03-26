SBS Punjabi

India Diary: COVID-19 surge in Punjab and Maharashtra of grave concern, says government

Coronavirus testing in India

Covid-19 rise in Maharashtra, Punjab is of grave concern says Indian government. Source: Supplied

Published 26 March 2021 at 6:30pm
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS

The recent spike in new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and Punjab is of grave concern, a health ministry official said on Wednesday during a briefing about the country's pandemic preparedness. This and more in our weekly news segment from India.

While addressing a joint press conference in New Delhi on March 24, the Secretary of the Union Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan, spoke about India's two states, which are of serious concern in the wake of the escalating  COVID-19 situation - Punjab and Maharashtra.

Apart from these two states, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have also reported a concentration of cases, the official said.

Mr Bhushan added that a meeting has been called with these states on Saturday to review the situation. 

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


