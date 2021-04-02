SBS Punjabi

India Diary: COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years begins as cases soar

SBS Punjabi

India on Thursday passed eight million coronavirus cases, with the world's second-worst-hit country bracing for a possible second wave.

India begins vaccinating persons older than 45 years from 1 April. Source: AFP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 April 2021 at 2:41pm, updated 2 April 2021 at 2:46pm
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years of age has now begun, as part of phase three of the coronavirus immunisation programme that has come at a time when the country's daily cases are rising exponentially. All this and more in our weekly news segment from India.

Published 2 April 2021 at 2:41pm, updated 2 April 2021 at 2:46pm
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS
India has begun vaccinating its population that is 45 years and older from 1 April, a step that experts say will help in slowing down community transmission.

The country is currently witnessing a continuous surge in its daily coronavirus cases, an upswing that started around mid-February but is not uniform across all states.

According to the Health Ministry estimate, there are five states, including Punjab and Maharashtra that are cumulatively accounting for over 79 per cent of the total COVID-19 active cases in India.

Advertisement
Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack