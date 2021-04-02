India Diary: COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years begins as cases soar

India has begun vaccinating its population that is 45 years and older from 1 April, a step that experts say will help in slowing down community transmission.





The country is currently witnessing a continuous surge in its daily coronavirus cases, an upswing that started around mid-February but is not uniform across all states.





According to the Health Ministry estimate, there are five states, including Punjab and Maharashtra that are cumulatively accounting for over 79 per cent of the total COVID-19 active cases in India.





Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.





