India Diary: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at Congress during Punjab visit, says everyone wants to be CM

Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal smiles during a press conference

Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in Ludhiana Source: Twitter

Published 1 October 2021 at 1:33pm, updated 1 October 2021 at 1:37pm
By Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

Targetting the ongoing Congress turmoil in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his party has come up with a detailed plan for the state's development while other parties are busy dealing with crises. This and more in our weekly news update from India.

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana on 30 October, Mr Kejriwal offered six promises in Punjab – what he referred to as a "health guarantee" – if AAP came to power in the state after the upcoming assembly elections.

"Today, Punjab is in such a bad condition that there is absolutely no treatment in the primary health or community centres. There has been loot in private hospitals," he said. 

The Delhi CM pledged that every person in the state will be provided free and good treatment on the lines of a private hospital and added that all medicines, medical tests, treatment and operations will be free of cost.

Speaking about the upcoming elections, Mr Kejriwal did not name a chief ministerial candidate for Punjab but promised that an announcement would be made in this regard in due time.

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

