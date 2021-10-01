India Diary: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at Congress during Punjab visit, says everyone wants to be CM

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana on 30 October, Mr Kejriwal offered six promises in Punjab – what he referred to as a "health guarantee" – if AAP came to power in the state after the upcoming assembly elections.





"Today, Punjab is in such a bad condition that there is absolutely no treatment in the primary health or community centres. There has been loot in private hospitals," he said.





The Delhi CM pledged that every person in the state will be provided free and good treatment on the lines of a private hospital and added that all medicines, medical tests, treatment and operations will be free of cost.





Speaking about the upcoming elections, Mr Kejriwal did not name a chief ministerial candidate for Punjab but promised that an announcement would be made in this regard in due time.











Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.





