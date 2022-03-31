India Diary: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house attacked by 'BJP wing', claims AAP

SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen India Diary: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house attacked by 'BJP wing', claims AAPPlay09:08SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Source: Twittwr/ Raghav ChadhaGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (13.05MB)Published 1 April 2022 at 8:35am, updated 3 April 2022 at 7:35amPresented by Paramjit Singh SonaSource: SBS For all the latest on politics, community, social, and sports-related content, listen to our weekly India Diary presented by our India-based contributor Paramjeet Sona.Published 1 April 2022 at 8:35am, updated 3 April 2022 at 7:35amPresented by Paramjit Singh SonaSource: SBSClick on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi. Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤBollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy GrewalAll Medibank customers affected by the hack