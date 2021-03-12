SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Farmer unions call for a nationwide strike on 26 March

Farmers protest in India

Farmers protest in India Source: Kisan Ekta Morcha

Published 12 March 2021 at 3:48pm, updated 12 March 2021 at 3:54pm
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Farmer unions on Wednesday called for a 'Bharat bandh' on March 26, when their protest at New Delhi’s borders against the Indian government's three agricultural reforms will complete four months.

Intensifying their agitation, the farmers' unions said that some trade unions will also join them in their protest against the fuel price hike and privatisation of railways on March 15.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — for many months, demanding the repeal of farm laws.

While the government claims these laws will liberate farmers and reduce the need for mediators, critics of the three laws say it could lead to the exploitation of farmers at the hands of the big corporations.

In other news, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and a few others on Tuesday in connection with a money-laundering case linked to narcotics trafficking and the creation of an alleged fake passport, according to ED officials.

All this and more, in this week's India Diary.

To hear the full report, click on the audio link above.

