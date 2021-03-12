India Diary: Farmer unions call for a nationwide strike on 26 March

Intensifying their agitation, the farmers' unions said that some trade unions will also join them in their protest against the fuel price hike and privatisation of railways on March 15.





Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — for many months, demanding the repeal of farm laws.





While the government claims these laws will liberate farmers and reduce the need for mediators, critics of the three laws say it could lead to the exploitation of farmers at the hands of the big corporations.





Advertisement

In other news, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and a few others on Tuesday in connection with a money-laundering case linked to narcotics trafficking and the creation of an alleged fake passport, according to ED officials.





All this and more, in this week's India Diary.





To hear the full report, click on the audio link above.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









