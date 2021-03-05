India Diary: Government permits round-the-clock COVID-19 vaccination to speed up process

The Indian government on Wednesday said it has permitted round-the-clock COVID-19 vaccination as part of efforts to speed-up the immunisation drive in the country, where over 17 million vaccines have been administered.





"The government has removed time constraint to increase the speed of vaccination. People can get vaccinated 24x7 at their convenience. Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the value of both time and health of citizens," Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted in Hindi.





The government has also asked states not to stock the COVID-19 vaccines, as the country entered the second phase of the inoculation drive in which the coverage has been expanded to include those above 60 and those over 45 with specified illnesses.





