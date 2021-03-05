SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Government permits round-the-clock COVID-19 vaccination to speed up process

SBS Punjabi

People wait for their turn to be vaccinated against COVID-19 inside the vaccination centre at Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai, India, 30 January 2021.

People wait for their turn to be vaccinated against COVID-19 inside the vaccination centre at Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai, India, 30 January 2021. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 March 2021 at 4:27pm
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS

With India ramping up the process of COVID-19 vaccination, the government has removed the time constraint on getting vaccinated, allowing people to get the jab 24x7 at their convenience.

Published 5 March 2021 at 4:27pm
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS
The Indian government on Wednesday said it has permitted round-the-clock COVID-19 vaccination as part of efforts to speed-up the immunisation drive in the country, where over 17 million vaccines have been administered.

"The government has removed time constraint to increase the speed of vaccination. People can get vaccinated 24x7 at their convenience. Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the value of both time and health of citizens," Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted in Hindi.

The government has also asked states not to stock the COVID-19 vaccines, as the country entered the second phase of the inoculation drive in which the coverage has been expanded to include those above 60 and those over 45 with specified illnesses.

Advertisement
Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


 
 

 
Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack