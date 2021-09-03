India Diary: Jallianwala Bagh memorial renovation sparks outrage

Jallianwala Bagh, the site of the Amritsar massacre of 1919, was reopened on 28 August after going through one and a half years of renovation.





The newly revamped site evoked sharp reactions not just from tourists but also from experts and research scholars of international repute as the entire interior of the memorial has been completely changed.





The critics have called the move "insensitive and accused the government of trying to erase the country's history."





Historian Kim Wagner called it a "part of the general Disneyfication of the old city of Amritsar", adding that the site's revamping "means that the last traces of the event have effectively been erased".





