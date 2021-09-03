SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Jallianwala Bagh memorial renovation sparks outrage

SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Jallianwala Bagh memorial renovation sparks controversy over the disneyfication of history

Jallianwala Bagh, site of the Amritsar massacre of 1919 was reopened on Saturday, 28 August after going through one and a half year of renovation. Source: Twitter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 September 2021 at 4:04pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

The renovation of the historical Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar in Punjab, where more than 1,000 people died 102 years ago, has sparked outrage among historians, many of whom have expressed concerns over history being erased. This and more in our weekly news segment from India.

Published 3 September 2021 at 4:04pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS
Jallianwala Bagh, the site of the Amritsar massacre of 1919, was reopened on 28 August after going through one and a half years of renovation. 

The newly revamped site evoked sharp reactions not just from tourists but also from experts and research scholars of international repute as the entire interior of the memorial has been completely changed.

The critics have called the move "insensitive and accused the government of trying to erase the country's history."

Advertisement
Historian Kim Wagner called it a "part of the general Disneyfication of the old city of Amritsar", adding that the site's revamping "means that the last traces of the event have effectively been erased".

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the update in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.  

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack