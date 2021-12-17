India Diary: Lakhimpur Kheri incident was 'pre-planned conspiracy,' says SIT

In its application on December 13, the probing committee included new sections against the 13 accused to make their offence punishable under attempt to murder charges.





The SIT officer, Vidhyaram Diwakar, rejected the accident angle and pointed out that the incident was pre-planned.





On October 3, eight people, including four protesting farmers, died after being mowed down by an SUV belonging to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra. A local journalist was also killed in the violence.







Cops probing the case have written to a judge saying the charges of rash driving against Mr Mishra and the others should be modified, adding that an attempt to murder charge and the charge of voluntarily causing hurt should be added.







