India Diary: Offended by agriculture minister’s absence from New Delhi meeting, farmers walk out

Farmers shout slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government during a nationwide farmers' strike following the recent passing of agriculture bills

Farmers demanding the rollback of the contentious farm laws at a rally in India. Source: Getty Images

In our weekly news wrap from India, we bring you details about why farmers protesting against the Narendra Modi government's new farming laws walked out of a meeting organised for them by the Centre. This and more news from India this week.

Thirty farmer unions of Punjab were invited to New Delhi by the Narendra Modi government for talks to address the concerns of farmers across the country On October 14.

But the absence of Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar irked them so much that they walked out of the meeting that was being helmed by the Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal.

