India Diary: Offended by agriculture minister’s absence from New Delhi meeting, farmers walk out

Thirty farmer unions of Punjab were invited to New Delhi by the Narendra Modi government for talks to address the concerns of farmers across the country On October 14.





But the absence of Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar irked them so much that they walked out of the meeting that was being helmed by the Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal.





Listen to the podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio link inside the picture above.





