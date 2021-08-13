SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh meets PM Modi, seeks repeal of controversial farm laws

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh meets PM Modi, seeks repeal of controversial farm laws

Source: Twitter

Published 13 August 2021 at 6:09pm
By Paras Nagpal
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on 13 August, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, calling for immediate review and revocation of the three controversial farm laws that have triggered the biggest farmers' protest on the outskirts of New Delhi since November last year. All this and more in our weekly news segment from India.

Pointing to the prolonged agitation, which has claimed the lives of many farmers, Mr Singh said that continued agitation was impacting economic activities in Punjab and had the potential to affect the social fabric.

The chief minister further underlined the need to compensate farmers for the management of paddy straw at Rs 100 per quintal and allay the fears of fertiliser shortage in the state.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

