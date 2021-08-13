India Diary: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh meets PM Modi, seeks repeal of controversial farm laws

Pointing to the prolonged agitation, which has claimed the lives of many farmers, Mr Singh said that continued agitation was impacting economic activities in Punjab and had the potential to affect the social fabric.





The chief minister further underlined the need to compensate farmers for the management of paddy straw at Rs 100 per quintal and allay the fears of fertiliser shortage in the state.





