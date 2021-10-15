India Diary: Punjab CM urges Centre to roll back decision to extend BSF jurisdiction

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) up to 50 km inside the international borders in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.





The move, announced by a gazette notification on 11 October, has been criticised by the Punjab and West Bengal governments.





Slamming the move on Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said the move was an attack on federalism.





Advertisement

Click on the player above to listen to the news bulletin.



