India Diary: Punjab CM urges Centre to roll back decision to extend BSF jurisdiction

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier keeps watch along the India-Pakistan international border fencing.

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier keeps watch along the India-Pakistan international border fencing. Source: AAP

Published 15 October 2021 at 6:05pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
The Indian government's decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) and enhance its powers to arrest, search, and seizure has triggered a political row in Punjab. All this and more in our weekly news segment from India.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) up to 50 km inside the international borders in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

The move, announced by a gazette notification on 11 October, has been criticised by the Punjab and West Bengal governments.

Slamming the move on Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said the move was an attack on federalism.

Click on the player above to listen to the news bulletin. 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

