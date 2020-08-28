India Diary: Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim Congress president

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday passed a unanimous resolution for Sonia Gandhi to continue as the party’s interim president in a meeting that lasted for over seven hours. The part will, however, pick a new chief within the next six months.





Announcing the decision during a press conference, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said the CWC has unanimously requested Ms Gandhi to continue as the party chief.





"In light of the deliberations, the CWC unanimously requests Sonia Gandhi to continue to lead the Indian National Congress until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC session to be convened,” said Mr Venugopal.





The Congress is in the middle of a leadership crisis that was triggered after a group 23 party leaders wrote to Ms Gandhi on August 15 demanding a complete overhaul of the party, and a “full-time and effective leadership”.





