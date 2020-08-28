SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim Congress president

Sonia Gandhi (Interim Congress President) has asked to look for her replacement

Sonia Gandhi (Interim Congress President) has asked to look for her replacement. CWC meet is underway today 24th August 2020. Source: Sonu Mehta-Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Published 28 August 2020 at 3:32pm
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
In our weekly news wrap from India, this week, we bring you updates on the leadership tussle within the Congress party, advocate Prashant Bhushan's contempt case and Akal Takht's call for social boycott of preacher Dhadrianwale.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday passed a unanimous resolution for Sonia Gandhi to continue as the party’s interim president in a meeting that lasted for over seven hours. The part will, however, pick a new chief within the next six months.

Announcing the decision during a press conference, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said the CWC has unanimously requested Ms Gandhi to continue as the party chief.

"In light of the deliberations, the CWC unanimously requests Sonia Gandhi to continue to lead the Indian National Congress until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC session to be convened,” said Mr Venugopal.

The Congress is in the middle of a leadership crisis that was triggered after a group 23 party leaders wrote to Ms Gandhi on August 15 demanding a complete overhaul of the party, and a “full-time and effective leadership”.

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking the audio link inside the picture above.

