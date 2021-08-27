India Diary: Supreme Court asks Centre to find a solution to blockade of roads due to farmers’ protest

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by a women resident of Noida alleging that travelling between Noida and Delhi was taking two hours instead of the usual 20 minutes due to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the government's three farm laws.





Headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, the Bench said that farmers have the right to protest. However, they should not disrupt the outflow and inflow of traffic.





“The solution lies in the hands of the Union of India and state governments...," the Bench said.





