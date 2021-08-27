SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Supreme Court asks Centre to find a solution to blockade of roads due to farmers’ protest

Farmers during Kisan Sansad to extend support to farmers in their protest against farm laws at Jantar Mantar.

Farmers during Kisan Sansad to extend support to farmers in their protest against farm laws at Jantar Mantar. Source: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA

Published 27 August 2021 at 3:15pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Sona
The Supreme Court on 23 August said that it is the responsibility of the Centre and the states to ensure that the ongoing farmers' protests do not block movement on public roads in Delhi and adjoining regions. This and more in our weekly news segment from India.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by a women resident of Noida alleging that travelling between Noida and Delhi was taking two hours instead of the usual 20 minutes due to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the government's three farm laws.

Headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, the Bench said that farmers have the right to protest. However, they should not disrupt the outflow and inflow of traffic.

“The solution lies in the hands of the Union of India and state governments...," the Bench said.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the update in Punjabi.

