India Diary: Supreme Court asks UP Police to file report on farmers' killings at Lakhimpur Kheri

Villagers watch a burnt car which run over and killed farmers on Sunday,

Villagers watch a burnt car at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Source: AAP

Published 8 October 2021 at 4:20pm
By Paras Nagpal
The top court on 7 October gave the Uttar Pradesh Government 24 hours to file a status report identifying the accused in the First Information Report (FIR) registered on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. This and more in our weekly news update from India.

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested two persons and issued a summon to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, for questioning in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

This is the first time the police has asked to question Ashish Mishra.

The action comes a day after the Supreme Court questioned the state government "how many people have been arrested" and the authorities to submit a status report by Friday.

The apex court is hearing a suo motu case arising from the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which eight persons, including farmers, were mowed down allegedly by a four-wheeler of Ashish Mishra.

Meanwhile, the delay in action has set off opposition allegations that the police are shielding the high-profile accused.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this podcast in Punjabi.

