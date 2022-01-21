India extends ban on international commercial flights till Feb 28

As India suffers from the third wave of COVID-19, which is said to be driven by the Omicron variant, the civil aviation regulator of India the DGCA, on Wednesday extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till February 28, 2022.





In an official statement, the DGCA stated, "The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of February 28, 2022."





