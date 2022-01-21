SBS Punjabi

India extends ban on international commercial flights till Feb 28

Air India planes are parked on the tarmac at the Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India.

Air India planes are parked on the tarmac at the Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India.

Published 21 January 2022 at 2:50pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
India's Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the current ban on international scheduled flights till February 28, 2022. The civil aviation body has also clarified that current flights under travel air bubble arrangements and Vande Bharat flights would remain unaffected from the ban. All this and more in our weekly news segment from India.

As India suffers from the third wave of COVID-19, which is said to be driven by the Omicron variant, the civil aviation regulator of India the DGCA, on Wednesday extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till February 28, 2022.

In an official statement, the DGCA stated, "The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of February 28, 2022."

Click on the player above to listen to the news bulletin. 

