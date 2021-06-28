India offers free COVID-19 vaccinations to boost take-up

The United States is expected to fall short of President Joe Biden's commitment to shipping 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June.





India's capital New Delhi has reopened bars, restaurants, and parks as it eased restrictions after observing over two months of strict lockdown to curb the coronavirus. Several Indian states are easing restrictions as the wave of coronavirus infections appears to abate.





India is now offering free COVID-19 vaccinations for all adults, although the country's vaccine rollout has faced acute shortages and people have been hesitant. Solicitor Ronuk Sahay says free vaccines are a golden opportunity to defeat the virus.





"This is the disease in which many people have lost their lives. So the government has taken an initiative to get people vaccinated. Moreover, now it's free, of course, you can check there are lot of people here who are waiting to get vaccinated. So it's a golden opportunity for each one of us so that we get vaccinated."





A leading epidemiologist in the U-S has supported a study indicating that COVID-19 may have appeared in the United States earlier than the documented infection. A study by the National Institutes of Health shows first infections appeared in the United States as early as December 2019.





Russia's government has described its coronavirus situation as difficult and says it's deteriorating, rather than getting better.





Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.





