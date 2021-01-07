India prepares for massive immunisation drive

With a population of nearly 1.4 billion people, India is the second-worst affected by the coronavirus after the US, with over 10.3 million cases and 149,435 deaths.





One vaccine is developed by Oxford University and UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca; the other is developed by the Indian company Bharat Biotech.





Lipika Nanda from the Public Health Foundation of India told the BBC, it will be challenging to reach that target.





"India is not planning to vaccinate 300 million people at one go. I think the plan is to prioritise and look at who comes in the first category, who comes in the second category, and so on, and so forth. The most important is to protect our health workers and people who are in the frontline. People like police personnel. I think those are the people who are the most come into the priority list and should be kind of vaccinated first."





Meanwhile, the Arab world's most populous country, Egypt, has approved the use of a vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm.





And in the United States, the slow pace of COVID-19 vaccinations has come under renewed scrutiny.





A 30-day national lockdown is being imposed in Zimbabwe, after an increase in cases during the festive season.





The topic of a nationwide lockdown is also being discussed in the UK.





Greece has implemented tougher restrictions, forcing hair salons, bookstores and other shops to shut down after they were opened in the lead up to Christmas.





In Saudi Arabia, officials announced international flights will resume, ending a two-week ban that was imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 variant in the UK.





More than a year after COVID-19 first emerged, it has killed more than 1.8 million people globally, out of nearly 85 million confirmed cases.











