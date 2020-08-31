India records the worst single-day spike in coronavirus cases in the world

India has registered a record new nearly 79,000 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the worst single-day spike in the world, as the government continues to further ease pandemic restrictions nationwide.





The surge has raised the country’s total virus tally to over 3.5 million and comes at a time when India is reopening its subway networks and allowing sports and religious events in a limited manner from next month as part of efforts to revive the economy.





Aayush Mittal, a doctor working at a COVID-19 isolation centre, fears there may be many more undetected cases as fewer people are opting to get tested due to the disease becoming a bit of a taboo.





"In the Indian scenario, people are treating this less as a medical condition and more as a social taboo. So people are just not getting tested. If one person is found to be (COVID-19) positive, then the other six in his house are also positive. But, when that one person goes out in society and finds out that people are almost treating him as untouchable, then others don't get tested due to fear of similar treatment. But they are also positive and when they go out they infect others also.” Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for food and essential supplies, work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.





