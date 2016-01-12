India yet to decide about talks with Pakistan

Indian PM Narendra Modi with his Pakistani counterpart during a visit to Pakistan in December 2015 Source: AAP
Published 12 January 2016 at 7:21pm, updated 12 January 2016 at 9:06pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
Following attack on Pathankot air base, the foreign secretary level talks between India and Pakistan are in jeopardy now. With Pakistan forming a joint investigation team to probe the attack, and also making a few arrests in this connection, India is yet to confirm it's participation in the talks in Islamabad on Friday, 15 Jan. India wants tangible action against the group responsible for the attack before talks are resumed with neighbouring Pakistan
Published 12 January 2016 at 7:21pm, updated 12 January 2016 at 9:06pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
Share