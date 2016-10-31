Indian Businessman Finalist for IABCA 2016 awards

Mannu Kala is the Secretary and Founding member of GOPIO Gold Coast who has made a good name in the Indian community in Queensland in a short span of time. He runs a successful business in Pathology and Medical centers. On the community grounds he has helped several overseas students in legal cases and other issues. His achievements have made him a center point in the Indian and Australian community. He is also a member of committees like the Gold Coast Sikh Association, Gold Coast police Domestic Violence Community leaders Committee, Premiers Office DV Strategy etc. Mannu also organizes and assists to organize events like Desi Night, Diwali Night etc.



















