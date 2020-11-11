Indian family ‘sad and upset’ after court delivers verdict on Ravneet Kaur’s death

Highlights Adelaide-based Ravneet Kaur died after a car struck her at the Northpark Shopping Centre on August 29 in 2019

84-year-old man who caused this accident pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated driving

As a penalty, court disqualifies his license for twelve months

Ms Kaur’s husband demands a review of the rules under which the elderly can drive

An Adelaide court has delivered its decision in the case of Ravneet Kaur who had died in an accident at the Northpark Shopping Centre on August 29 in 2019.





Mrs Kaur, a nurse and a mother of two, was crossing the road along with her brother, when a car driven by an elderly man struck her, causing serious injuries.





Mrs Kaur was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital in a serious condition where she succumbed to her injuries after three days.





84-year-old David Mark Halstead who was behind the wheel at the time of the accident went on to plead guilty for one count of aggravated driving without care. Ms Kaur, a registered nurse and mother of two, moved to Australia about 11 years ago. Source: Supplied





The court found that Mr Halstead was within the designated speed of 10kph and was looking for parking.





His car had slowed down near the zebra crossing to give way to pedestrians, but rapidly accelerated and struck Mrs Kaur and her brother. The deceased was run over by both sets of wheels of the vehicle.





While delivering the verdict, the judge considered these circumstances as a ‘momentary lapse’ and found that the defendant was ‘extremely apologetic’ and his ‘likelihood of reoffending is minimal’.





“In these circumstances and noting the personal circumstances of the defendant a term of imprisonment in my view in not warranted, but rather the matter can be adequately and properly addressed and dealt with by way of a monetary bond in the sum of $1,000 to be of good behaviour for a period of 2 years but to return for penalty if the bond is breached,” said the magistrate.





“The license disqualification that I impose and which I consider appropriate is a period of twelve months which will commence forthwith.” A file photo of Ravneet Kaur. Source: Supplied





The maximum penalty for aggravated driving without due care and attention where death is involved is imprisonment for twelve months, along with a minimum licence disqualification of six months.





Mrs Kaur’s husband Bhupinder Singh says the family did not ‘expect’ such a verdict.





We are deeply saddened by this decision. I cried uncontrollably in the court when the judgement was handed down. Our world has fallen apart, yet there was no punishment given.

The court only ordered cancellation of his driving license for 12 months, that’s all,” said Mr Singh.





“It simply doesn’t make sense to us. Our family is extremely upset to think that the man who crushed my wife to death could be back on roads next year,” said Mr Singh.







Mr Singh also said he was hoping that the decision would give him ‘closure’ after his wife’s tragic death, but this verdict doesn’t help to heal his personal wounds.





“We are talking about a young life lost in tragic circumstances. It is not for us but for all Australian families who don’t want to see this happen again.





"I urge my community to come forward to help me and my family get justice. Our world has been torn apart and many questions remain unanswered,” he said.





The family has also demanded a review of the rules and regulations under which the elderly can drive.

“The authorities really need to do something about the safety of people, or they can just put it down to human error and let this happen again,” said Mr Singh.





“This is very painful situation. No one wants to see this happen to their loved ones. Our world has been ripped apart and we seek answers if this could have been avoided.”





