‘I can’t stay home, I am a truck driver’: Family, friends mourn the death of Indian man killed in road accident

Gagandeep Singh Chahal had his life tragically cut short in a road mishap in Hattah near Mildura in regional Victoria.





The 28-year-old from Mildura was behind the wheel of a truck when the crash occurred on the Calder Highway, between Hattah-Robinvale Road and Old Calder Highway on Monday 12 October at about 8.30pm.







Highlights:







A young Indian truck driver died in a fatal crash near Mildura

The Indian national arrived in Australia nearly five years ago

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident





Emergency services were called after the truck drove through the scrub before coming to rest near the railway line.





“The b-double prime mover crashed into trees and ignited in flames, incinerating the cabin,” the police said in a media statement.





Originally from the northern Indian state of Punjab, Mr Chahal moved to Australia nearly five years ago. Indian truck driver Gagan Chahl died in a fatal crash in Australia. Source: Supplied Mr Chahal’s Melbourne-based cousin Harpreet Singh Sandhu who is now in Mildura to support the family of the deceased, remembers him as a very ‘hardworking young man’ who had dreams of building a ‘better life’ in Australia.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi he said that it was only a few days ago when the deceased had shared a photo on Facebook with a banner “I can’t stay home, I am a truck driver”.

A resident of Mildura, Mr Chahal is survived by his wife and eight-month-old daughter.

Mr Sandhu shared his condolences with the grief-stricken family.





“It’s very tragic…. A young life lost too soon! We still can’t believe that it happened. Our deepest condolence and sympathies with the family who are coping with this unbearable loss,” he said.





“On behalf of the Chahal family, I would like to thank the local community who have supported us during this tough time.”





Mr Sandhu said that the Sikh community through the local Gurdwara has come forward to assist the family through financial and other means.





“They are very kind to provide help especially in the times of COVID-19 when the movement is so restricted, and we’ve limited means to support the family of the deceased.” Gagan Chahal moved to Australia from India nearly five years ago. Source: Supplied Mr Sandhu also thanked the local MP who he said has ‘quickly assisted’ with the visa approval of Mr Chahal’s father.





“His parents have the visa, but they now need assistance to secure the air tickets through any airline that expects to reach Australia in the next few days.”





A prominent member of Mildura’s Sikh community, Kamaljit Singh Grewal has also shared his grief with SBS Punjabi.





"It is a sad day for the community. A young life has been lost in such tragic circumstances. May his soul rest in peace. We are here to support the family by all possible means,” he said.





Mr Grewal said that the community has started to come forward to provide financial support to the grieving family through the Mildura Sikh Association.





There have been 166 lives lost on Victorian roads this year including that of Mr Chahal.





Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.





Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au



