Indian farmers dumping their produce on the streets

Hear this news and much more in this week’s weekly Punjabi Diary. Here is the podcast in case you missed hearing it on the radio. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit
Source: Supplied
Published 4 June 2018 at 5:24pm, updated 4 June 2018 at 5:37pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The farmers in India, instead of supplying their produce to cities, are dumping them on roads to make their displeasure clear.
Published 4 June 2018 at 5:24pm, updated 4 June 2018 at 5:37pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share