Indian farmers dumping their produce on the streets

Farmer Protest in India

Source: Supplied

Published 4 June 2018 at 5:24pm, updated 4 June 2018 at 5:37pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The farmers in India, instead of supplying their produce to cities, are dumping them on roads to make their displeasure clear.

Available in other languages
Hear this news and much more in this week’s weekly Punjabi Diary. Here is the podcast in case you missed hearing it on the radio. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit 
www.sbs.com.au/punjabi
 

