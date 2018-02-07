Indian-origin girls donate their hair for kids suffering from cancer

Bhavika, Ria and Nidhi and heard about a charity that made wigs for children who have lost their hair due to chronic deceases like Cancer. Donating their own healthy hair is such a feeling like blood donation to these girls.





Apart from donating 30cms of their hair, that was the minimum requirement, the families of these girls supported this noble cause and raised $9000.





The support not only came from family and friends but also from the schools of these girls.





Bhavika’s mum Ritu said: “Bhavika was so excited to help with this charity that she took care of her hair by not applying any chemical, telling others to join as well as, she has committed to donate again once her hair will grow back to more than 30cms.”





Ritesh Duggal, dad of Ria Duggal is so proud of her daughter’s initiate that he leaves a message to all parents, “Pls imbibe qualities of sewa (volunteering) and sacrifice for others in your children from as early as possible. As a Punjabi parent, this is the best way of raising my children.”





The trio’s donation would go towards making a quarter of a wig – each wig costs up to $6000, lasts a user about two years and takes up to 20 ponytails to make.





