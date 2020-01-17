Indians in Sydney speak for and against India's controversial citizenship law

Over the past couple of weeks, Sydney – home to a very large Indian diaspora – saw rallies that framed the citizenship debate that is the centre of an impassioned debate in India currently.





Dr Yadu Singh, a cardiologist who works and lives in Sydney, organised a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on January 12 at Parramatta.





Dr Yadu Singh (centre) addressing the gathering on January 12. Source: Supplied





“Recently, a rally organised in Sydney spread a lot of misinformation about CAA. People were led to believe that it is against India’s Muslim community, whereas the truth is that CAA doesn’t impact anyone who is already a citizen of India. It is a noble and laudable Act meant to give shelter to the followers of six religions which are persecuted in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. This is why we had organised this rally to support CAA and spread the right information about it,” Dr Singh told SBS Punjabi .





A view contrarian to this rally was presented at another one organised on December 29 at Martin Place, Sydney, which Dr Singh refers to as the one spreading “misinformation about CAA”.





The December 29 rally at Sydney's Martin Place opposed CAA. Source: Supplied





Nandita Suneja, a new migrant to Australia who worked with a popular news network as a journalist in India, moved to Sydney a few months back. She not only attended this rally that was a collective critique of CAA by Sydney’s Indian community, but also took to the mic and addressed it.





Nandita Suneja addressed the rally on December 29. Source: Supplied





“Having been a part of the newsroom in India, I’m aware of how the majoritarian views are being allowed to rule and how opinion is being dished out as news. I believe the CAA is unconstitutional and discriminatory and there is an ulterior motive behind this. You have to see how the track record of this government which has made Muslims feel like second-class citizens of India and this Act is an extension of that,” says Ms Suneja.





Click on the player at the top to listen to these interviews.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









