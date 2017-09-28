India's Cultural Diversity in a Journey Across Seven Cities: Confluence 2017

Confluence 2017

Confluence - amalgamation of cultures Source: Consulate General Office Sydney

The second chapter of Confluence: Festival of India in Australia" will once again bind India and Australia in a colorful and collaborative tapestry of the arts across seven cities. India’s cultural diversity, both contemporary and classic, encompassing dance, music, theater, puppetry, and cinema journeys across seven Australian cities during the festival between September 23 and October 29, 2017. A Festival of India in Australia is a recognition and celebration of India and Australia’s rapidly advancing bilateral relationship. It represents a meeting point, one that sees the convergence of ideas, arts, cultures, and civilizations. The festival is focused on highlighting this incredible tie through artistic demonstration, and the convergence of Indian and Australian artistry in a way that has never been seen before, one which provides attendees with truly unforgettable experiences

Australia’s largest cultural festival, Confluence: A Festival of India in Australia has once again returned in September 2017 after a remarkable inaugural year in 2016. Amassing a total footfall of 91,500 attendees spanning across seven cities last year, Confluence featured over 162 performers who sold out 31 different shows.

