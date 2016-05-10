BHANGRA WORKOUT – ‘Learn N Burn’

Published 10 May 2016 at 9:21pm, updated 10 May 2016 at 10:15pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Here we share an interview with Manjot Singh 'Mani' and Amandeep Kaur Bajwa who are running a Bhangra based fitness club at Sydney. The program is designed for people of all ages and who love to stay physically active and stress free. Preetinder Grewal reports……
Manjot and Aman at the Bhangra Workout www.bhangraworkout.com.au
Aman and Manjot at the 'Bhangra Work Out' session Source: Supplied