India's union government bills Punjab govt for Pathankot attack

India's ministry of home affairs wants Punjab state government to foot the bill for deployment of central paramilitary forces in Punjab at the time of Pathankot attack in the beginning of this year. But, the Punjab government isn't impressed.











In a letter dated 20 January 2015, the ministry of home affairs has asked Punjab government to deposit an amount of Rs. 63.5 million for deployment of 20 companies of central paramilitary forces in Pathankot and Tibri cantt.from January 2 to 27th.











Punjab government has also been asked to pay for the transportation cost of the paramilitary forces.











However, Punjab government has asked the union government to waive off the bill citing national security.











"Because, both Pathankot Air Force Base and Tibri Cantonment are are vital defence establishments, and CAPF was deployed for protecting these vital installations. As such, the deployment of these units of CAPFs was in national interest and expenditure thereon should not be billed to state government," Punjab government relied in a letter written on 18 February.













