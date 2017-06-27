Indo-US relations in the spotlight during Trump-Modi meeting

President Trump and Mr Modi issuing a joint statement at the White House today

President Trump and Mr Modi issuing a joint statement at the White House today Source: Twitter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 June 2017 at 6:01pm, updated 27 June 2017 at 8:13pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a special guest at the White House today, where he held extensive talks with President Donald Trump.

Published 27 June 2017 at 6:01pm, updated 27 June 2017 at 8:13pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
This was the first face to face meeting of the two leaders, after Mr Trump's ascension to power.

Both emphasised the need to grow India - US relations, with Mr Trump calling himself India's "true friend".

 
President Trump and PM Modi at the White House
President Trump and PM Modi at the White House Source: Twitter


Mr Modi hailed Mr Trump's commitment to deepening the bilateral ties, especially in trade and secutiry. Mr Modi also took a steadfast stand in combating terrorism, making a strong statement to the effect.

 Here is a report about the meeting of the leaders of the world's largest democracies - India and the USA, which includes excerpts from speeches made by Mr Modi and Mr Trump

High level talks between India and US, led by their leaders, at the White House
High level talks between India and US, led by their leaders, at the White House Source: Twitter


 

Share