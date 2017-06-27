Indo-US relations in the spotlight during Trump-Modi meeting

This was the first face to face meeting of the two leaders, after Mr Trump's ascension to power.





Both emphasised the need to grow India - US relations, with Mr Trump calling himself India's "true friend".





President Trump and PM Modi at the White House Source: Twitter





Mr Modi hailed Mr Trump's commitment to deepening the bilateral ties, especially in trade and secutiry. Mr Modi also took a steadfast stand in combating terrorism, making a strong statement to the effect.





High level talks between India and US, led by their leaders, at the White House Source: Twitter









