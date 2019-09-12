Internet divided over Punjab MLA’s approach against ‘corruption and administrative inaction’

MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains is often in news for his use of social media to expose the state authorities for their alleged inaction and corruption at administrative levels.





This time, he has caught the attention over his verbal spat with Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Vipul Ujwal in Batala that was caught on camera and has since gone viral.





In the clip, Mr Bains can be seen having an argument with Mr Ujwal. At one point, he shouts at the officer saying “it is not your father’s office,” who in turn is heard quipping that, "I'm not going to talk to you," before leaving the place.





In an interview with SBS Punjabi , Mr Bains said that he had gone to the deputy commissioner’s office, along with the victims of a recent blast that ripped through a firecracker manufacturing unit in Batala that claimed 23 lives.





“The families want answers but these state officers don’t care. They’re people’s servants, but they make it look like it’s the other way around," he said.





We need to know who should be held responsible for this incident. The usual answer would be that a committee has been set for an inquiry but believe me people want more than this.

"Someone should be held accountable and it doesn’t seem happening with this state government.





Mr Bains’ methods of denouncing corruption and challenging authorities for alleged power misuse have won him a lot of support on social media, many of whom have come out in support of his hands-on approach. Source: Supplied





A Facebook user said in his post – “Mr Bains, you are 100% right. IAS officials are trained the way they were trained during the colonial era only to favour their British bosses. These officials need to behave in a democratic manner. Actually, they have been spoiled by our feudal politicians.”





But not everyone is happy with his approach. Some believe it’s inappropriate to rebuke a high-ranking officer in public.





A social media user took to Facebook to register his protest specifically over the Batala incident. He wrote, “The sort of language used by the legislator against an IAS officer speaks volumes of the fact that Bains really does not know how to behave. The man has a knack of churning out wrong words at the right moment and right words at the wrong moment. He should take classes in political ethics and morality. I stand by DC Vipul Ujwal. Such words should not be used by people like Bains who are public figures. We have to maintain some decorum.” MLA Simarjit Singh Bains with his associates in Melbourne. Source: Photo by Preetinder Singh Grewal/SBS





Meanwhile, the Batala police have booked Mr Bains for using “abusive” language against Mr Ujwal.





According to information shared by the state government on Twitter on Sunday, a formal complaint has been registered against the legislator and his unidentified associates.





Mr Bains, however, has condemned the police, saying they are acting on the directions of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who doesn’t want him to expose the ongoing of the state’s various departments.





I will continue my fight against corruption and the bureaucratic behaviour of government officials.

“I am not worried about any police action as they are merely acting on the direction of Punjab CM who is struggling to clear his name from 100 crore Ludhiana City Centre scam,” alleged Mr Bains.





Mr Bains claimed there was ‘nothing substantial’ in the charges filed against him.





“I was just acting on the behalf of victim families and they deserve an answer from the state officials who haven’t taken any responsibility for this incident so far,” he added.





“They can’t suppress my voice by filing these charges. I will keep working for the people of Punjab. It is just the beginning. We will not rest till it takes this campaign against corruption to its conclusion.











Commenting on the issue, Dr Gurpreet Singh Brar, an Assistant Professor at the Department of Political Science at Punjabi University, Patiala said that social media is mainly ‘appreciative’ of Mr Bains’ approach against allegedly corrupt officials.





“He is trying to become a common man’s voice. It needs a lot of guts to expose corruption in the state departments. People appreciate that he is dealing with people who have power and money,” said Dr Brar.





“He is using social media especially Facebook ‘Live’ as a weapon to wage war against corruption, which is one of the major problems of Punjab like any other state of India, and hence this widespread appreciation through social media users."





“But at the same time, I feel he should be more polite and use appropriate words at all times while dealing with the state officials as it would set the tone for a resolution for the matter raised,” he added.





