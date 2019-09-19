Interpreters working with domestic violence victims rue lack of support

Published 19 September 2019 at 5:36pm, updated 20 September 2019 at 10:00am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
Interpreters helping women from linguistically diverse backgrounds in family violence situations have raised concerns about limited support and exposure to vicarious trauma. Despite changing attitudes to domestic violence, lawyers are also warning women may not be protected properly under the current system. Language interpreters give a voice to victims of crime during court hearings and police investigations. Those who work on family violence cases have told SBS News, the job can be isolating and traumatic with little support available.
