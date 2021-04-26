Interview with Punjabi writer and activist Ilyas Ghumman

SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Interview with Punjabi writer and activist Ilyas GhummanPlay10:29SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Punjabi writer and activist Ilyas Ghumman Source: Supplied by Masood MalhiGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (19.22MB)Published 26 April 2021 at 12:03pmBy Masood MahliSource: SBS Punjabi writer Ilyas Ghumman speaks about his personal life and passion for literature. Click on the audio icon to listen to this interview by our Pakistan-based correspondent Masood Mallhi.Published 26 April 2021 at 12:03pmBy Masood MahliSource: SBSClick on the player at the top of the page to listen to this interview in Punjabi.Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤBollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy GrewalAll Medibank customers affected by the hack