Interview with Punjabi writer and activist Ilyas Ghumman

Punjabi writer and activist Ilyas Ghumman

Punjabi writer and activist Ilyas Ghumman Source: Supplied by Masood Malhi

Published 26 April 2021 at 12:03pm
By Masood Mahli
Punjabi writer Ilyas Ghumman speaks about his personal life and passion for literature. Click on the audio icon to listen to this interview by our Pakistan-based correspondent Masood Mallhi.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this interview in Punjabi.

