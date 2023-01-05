Is working from home the new normal?

You've probably never heard of Budleigh Salterton.





It's a small, seaside town in the English county of Devon, with fewer than 6,000 residents.





But it's a sign of the times in Britain.





Matt from the Longboat Cafe in Budleigh Salterton says his establishment is doing something it hasn't done before - staying open right through the northern winter.





"So last year we were open for the week of Christmas. And it was just as busy as it was in the height of summer"





And on Budleigh's high street, something remarkable - no empty shops.





Allan at the greengrocers has had a good year.





"Yeah, we're doing very well, thank you. I would say 20 per cent up on what we were pre COVID."





A study based on mobile phone data of footfall of more than 500 places around the UK has revealed some interesting data.





It shows city centres in 2022 are down on 2019, the city of London by more than 50 per cent.





But many smaller neighbourhoods - commuter towns, suburbs with local shops and old fashioned towns like Budleigh Salterton, according to this analysis, have got busier in this new era of working from home.





And it appears to be a trend being replicated here in Australia.





Paul Guerra from the Victorian Chamber of Commerce says regional Australia is experiencing growth.



