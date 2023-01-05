SBS Punjabi

Is working from home the new normal?

'Working from home' is seeing a move to the regions

'Working from home' is seeing a move to the regions Source: Getty / Morsa Images

Published 5 January 2023 at 9:13pm
By Allan Lee, David Sillito (BBC)
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
For millions of office workers around the world, one positive thing to come from the Covid pandemic has been spending less time in the office. Even after lockdowns ended, many firms continued to allow people to spend some days working from home.

You've probably never heard of Budleigh Salterton.

It's a small, seaside town in the English county of Devon, with fewer than 6,000 residents.

But it's a sign of the times in Britain.

Matt from the Longboat Cafe in Budleigh Salterton says his establishment is doing something it hasn't done before - staying open right through the northern winter.

"So last year we were open for the week of Christmas. And it was just as busy as it was in the height of summer"

And on Budleigh's high street, something remarkable - no empty shops.

Allan at the greengrocers has had a good year.

"Yeah, we're doing very well, thank you. I would say 20 per cent up on what we were pre COVID."

A study based on mobile phone data of footfall of more than 500 places around the UK has revealed some interesting data.

It shows city centres in 2022 are down on 2019, the city of London by more than 50 per cent.

But many smaller neighbourhoods - commuter towns, suburbs with local shops and old fashioned towns like Budleigh Salterton, according to this analysis, have got busier in this new era of working from home.

And it appears to be a trend being replicated here in Australia.

Paul Guerra from the Victorian Chamber of Commerce says regional Australia is experiencing growth.

"We know that suburban offices are going pretty well and I've spent a fair bit of time out in regional which is also going pretty well, so I think the opportunity is to rethink what the CBD is going to look like."


