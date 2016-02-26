"It is a huge risk to take as a Sikh Girl", Sukhjit about her next performance

When she performed "If you are not in Australia, where the bloody hell are ya", Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa was seen as a counter to the 'loud voices of bigotry', not just in Australia but in the entire world.





The 'spoken-word poetry' artist performed at Australia's Got Talent, and got a resounding 'yes' from all four judges at the show.





Now, finally, the wait is over for Sukhjit's semi-final performance, that promises to be equally powerful and impassioned. The 21-year-old's second performance at the show is being aired this Sunday, the 28th.





Sukhjit told SBS Punjabi that this performance of her's is very special.





"I can guarantee that no one has ever tackled this issue on national commercial TV. It's a massive risk to take, as a young Sikh girl to be putting my hairy legs on TV."





"I am very nervous about the response because this isn't just about the competition. This will be my everyday life when I walk down the street, what will people think of me!" said Sukhjit.





"Those Judges are going to get slammed by something they've never seen before", she announces in the video teaser of her upcoming performance.





Here is a sneak peek into what it is going to be.







Sukhjit is fighting for race and gender equality. This is what her profile description says at the show:





"Through her spoken word act, she aims to be thought-provoking and controversial in an effort to evoke change.





Loud and proud, she often has heated debates with people on the bus.





She is confrontational and believes that if people are not shocked they're never going to change."







