It's 80 years since ANZAC and British troops fought in the Battle of Crete

Australian and New Zealand troops were already in mainland Greece who along with British troops, were there to protect Greece from German invasion.





But they were vastly outnumbered by the German troops and despite some very fierce local fighting - defeat and withdrawal from the mainland was inevitable.





The next stop for the 26,000 allied troops was Crete - arriving in April 1941.





Alf is probably the last surviving Anzac from that battle.





Now living in a nursing home in Newcastle in New South Wales, Alf says he witnessed Crete's largest city Iraklion completely destroyed by the Germans.





"Well I seen the whole of the city of Iraklion destroyed in one day of incessant bombing. And their bombers, the Stuka bombers come in and they bomb the township because the residents were assisting us and not assisting the German paratroopers. So they ruined the whole of the city of Iraklion."





Along with British troops around 6,500 Australians were sent to Crete - 270 died, countless others were injured.





Around 7,500 New Zealand troops also fought.





The Australians inflicted heavy losses on the German paratroopers.





But after gaining control of an airfield they eventually overwhelmed the defenders which led to the evacuation of most of the allied forces.





Within the New Zealand contingent - was a battalion known as the 28th Maori battalion.





It also fought in campaigns in Italy and North Africa at a time when Maori in New Zealand had minimal rights compared to their non-Maori counterparts.





But they had a formidable reputation, becoming one of New Zealand's most decorated battalions.





"In the Second World War the decision was made again to have a Maori Battalion, the 28th Maori Battalion. It had Maori officers and they fought as an independent battalion. By and large where they fought alongside Australians they fought very well. The Maori gained a reputation for themselves as being quite ruthless soldiers and the Australians found that they could work very well together with those New Zealand forces including the Maori."





