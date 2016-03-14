It's Lights, Camera and Cricket for the next three weeks

Can India win a Cricket World Cup on its home soil?





Or will Australia end their T20 title draught?





It's not long before we know the answers to these questions.





Over the next three weeks 10 teams will battle it out in matches across 7 Indian cities in quest for the coveted cup.











Afghanistan secured a spot in Group 1, with South Africa, England, Sri Lanka and West Indies.











Group 2 includes Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh.











Seven Indian cities are hosting the tournament, with the final to be played at Kolkatas Eden Gardens on April 3.











The group stages will see high voltage matches with India playing arch-rivals Pakistan next Saturday, and Australia taking on New Zealand on Friday.











The highly anticipated India-Pakistan match has been moved to Kolkata from Dharmsala due to security concerns.











Teams to Watch.











Host India and ODI world champions Australia are expected to perform well.











India has won the recently held Asia Cup with ease and is the number one team in world T 20 rankings.











Players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and captain M S Dhoni are expected to continue their recent strong form.











Another strong contender is South Africa after they stopped Indias winning streak in last nights warm up game.











The Aussie challenge will be to grab the world title that has eluded them since the competitions inception.











A fresh looking Australian side, with captain Steve Smith flew to subcontinent after a 2-1 warm up series win against the Proteas.











The skipper says the 50-over world champions have every reason for confidence heading to India.











"Yeah, look traditionally, we haven't done as well as we would have liked in this format of the game. This is a tournament that's eluded us so we are here to try and win it," said Smith.

















2012 T20 world champions West Indies are another team to watch.











West Indies are currently the number 2 ranked team, ahead of South Africa and New Zealand.











West Indies will be looking to showcase the talent of Chris Gayle, whos playing his sixth ICC T20.











His eight scores of fifty or more in the T20 is the most by any player.











How to Watch in Australia?











Fox Sports will broadcast all 35 matches, while Channel 9 will air the Australian matches and the finals.











However, with group stage matches starting at 3pm and 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time and finals at 7pm, it will be a series of late nights for Australian cricket fans.











2nd group stage matches kick-off Wednesday with New Zealand up against India in Nagpur from 1AM Eastern time followed by Pakistan playing Bangladesh at 8.30pm































