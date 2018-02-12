Jagdish Tytler's video case will be handled by SIT

Listen to Punjabi Diary presented by Paramjit Sona from India. Among many hot happenings, Jagdish Tytler's case will be handled by Special Investigation Team i.e. SIT is on the top.
Five militants were gunned down Source: SBS Punjabi
While government has ordered a SIT to handle Jagdish Tytler's latest video case, Capt Amrinder Singh as demanded to probe the validity of video from independent agency.
