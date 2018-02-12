SBS Punjabi

Jagdish Tytler's video case will be handled by SIT

Militants attack family army quarters in Jammu

Five militants were gunned down Source: SBS Punjabi

Published 12 February 2018 at 7:10pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjit Sona
While government has ordered a SIT to handle Jagdish Tytler's latest video case, Capt Amrinder Singh as demanded to probe the validity of video from independent agency.

Listen to Punjabi Diary presented by Paramjit Sona from India. Among many hot happenings, Jagdish Tytler's case will be handled by Special Investigation Team i.e. SIT is on the top.

