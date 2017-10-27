SBS Punjabi

Jaspreet choreographed Bhangra for Gurdas Maan, Daler Mehndi and Bollywood movies

Jaspreet Bhangra

Source: Jaspreet Bhangra

Published 27 October 2017 at 4:53pm, updated 31 October 2017 at 1:49pm
By MP Singh
Available in other languages

Jaspreet was rejected from his first Bhangra class in Delhi, learnt it on his own and took part in Boogey Woogey, India has got Talent, Choreographed for Gurdas Maan, Mika Singh, and even in Bollywood movie Love Aj Kal.

Jaspreet is a seasoned Bhangra artist who was rejected from his first bhangra class in Delhi with an excuse that he is too young to learn. Jaspreet took a challenge from that and started learning bhangra on his own by watching TV shows, videos and even by visiting the same class who had thrown him out and watching them quietly from outside a window. He formed his own team by training his friends and then choreographed first video on ‘Bolo Tara ra ra’ of  Daler Mehndi. Till now, Jaspreet performed in numerous Bhangra events, stage shows, choreographed with most of Punjabi big wig singers like Gurdas Maan Sahib, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi, with T-Series, and even performed in a Bollywood movie Love Aj Kal of Saif Ali Khan and Dipika Padukon.

Jaspreet took Bhangra to silver screen and took part in Boogey Woogey and India has got talent.

Jaspreet Bhangra
Jaspreet Bhangra Source: Jaspreet Bhangra


Jaspreet recently migrated to Australia, which he believes is rich in diversity of cultures and has taken a pledge to raise the profile of Punjabi culture even further i.e. to National level by taking Bhangra on at par with Jumba, Hip-Hop, Salsa, Breakdance etc . Jaspreet has also started his own Bhangra school ‘Bhangra in Style’. After migrating, Jaspreet has already performed in many national and local events. He has pride in fusing Bhangra with Kathak in single performance i.e. one Kathak dancer performed on Bhangra beats and Jaspreet performed bhangra steps on Kathak music and eventually both performed on English music. This fusion was liked by wider audience and Jaspreet is thinking of focussing on this sector above all of his other talents. Jaspreet believes, “Bhangra is not only a cultural thing but it also helps in making balance, flexibility in body as well as helps in making mentally active e.g. The group performances and choreography helps in remembering steps.”

Jaspreet Bhangra
Jaspreet Bhangra Source: Jaspreet Bhangra


 
