Jat agitation paralyses Haryana

Jat protesters brandishing sticks in Haryana

Source: indianexpress.com

Published 22 February 2016 at 4:26pm, updated 22 February 2016 at 4:37pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS

10 people have died and over 150 injured in the violence that broke out during an agitation launched by the 'Jat' community in Haryana, demanding reservation in government jobs. After days of violence and several blockades on important road and rail routes, the state government announced on Sunday that it will bring a bill in the state assembly to include the community in OBC reservation. Amit Chaudhary, bureau head of IBN7 in Chandigarh gives more information.

