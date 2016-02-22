Jat agitation paralyses Haryana

Source: indianexpress.com
10 people have died and over 150 injured in the violence that broke out during an agitation launched by the 'Jat' community in Haryana, demanding reservation in government jobs. After days of violence and several blockades on important road and rail routes, the state government announced on Sunday that it will bring a bill in the state assembly to include the community in OBC reservation. Amit Chaudhary, bureau head of IBN7 in Chandigarh gives more information.
