She's been doing this since May 2014, and their group of three specialists stays in Kowanyama from Wednesday to Friday, providing health services to the 1500 people living there. In this interview, Jatinder has outlined her counselling services for prevention of elderly abuse and family violence in the community. And on the occasion of National Sorry Day, she has a special message for the Punjabi community as well - to extend respect to First Australians and to show no prejudice against them. Here is the podcast of this very special interview.
Jatinder Kaur - the RFDS counsellor who provides services to a remote aboriginal community
Jatinder near the RFDS aircraft that takes her from Cairs to Cape York every week
Published 26 May 2015 at 5:46pm, updated 10 July 2017 at 4:47pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Here is a special interview with Jatinder Kaur, a social worker and clinical Counsellor with Royal Flying Doctors Service, who flies to the remote community of Kowanyama in Cape York every Wednesday, to provide counselling to the aboriginal community settled there.
