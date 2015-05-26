Jatinder Kaur - the RFDS counsellor who provides services to a remote aboriginal community

She's been doing this since May 2014, and their group of three specialists stays in Kowanyama from Wednesday to Friday, providing health services to the 1500 people living there. In this interview, Jatinder has outlined her counselling services for prevention of elderly abuse and family violence in the community. And on the occasion of National Sorry Day, she has a special message for the Punjabi community as well - to extend respect to First Australians and to show no prejudice against them. Here is the podcast of this very special interview.



